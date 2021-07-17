NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit For Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Arizona, and Antetokounmpo's pre-game outfit can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball