NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Is Freaking Out About Devin Booker's Dunk On Giannis Antetokounmpo That Didn't Count

Devin Booker had a huge dunk that did not count.

Twitter cannot believe the dunk Devin Booker had Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but the highlight did not count due to a foul that was called prior.

Tweets about the big dunk that did not count can be seen posted below.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball