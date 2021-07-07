NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Sign Autographs Before Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed autographs for fans before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed autographs for some fans before Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday evening.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

Mike Budenholzer spoke about Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 to Jared Greenberg of NBA TV, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet from the NBA TV Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball