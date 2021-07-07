NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block Side By Side With LeBron James' Infamous Game 7 Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had a massive chase-down block in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns.

The block was reminiscent of the LeBron James infamous 2016 NBA Finals Game 7 block.

The blocks can be compared side by side in a video that is in a Tweet below from Leigh Ellis of The Athletic.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

