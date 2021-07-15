NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Andre Iguodala Compares Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block To LeBron James' Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block late in the game (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report), and Andre Iguodala Tweeted about the block comparing it to the infamous one LeBron James had on him in the 2016 Finals (see Tweet below from Iguodala).

The infamous 2016 block from James on Iguodala can be seen in a Tweet below from PointsBet Sportsbook.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

