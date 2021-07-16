NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out Crazy Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

An incredible angle of the block Giannis Antetokounmpo had in Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be seen in a photo in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 to tie the series at 2-2, heading back to Arizona for Game 5 on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

