NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Ranks On A Scale From 1-10 If He's Sold On Giannis Antetokounmpo As A Playoff Superstar

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Phoenix Suns.

On FS1's Undisputed on Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe ranked on a scale of 1-10 how he feels about Giannis Antetokounmpo as a playoff superstar.

The video of Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet that is posted below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

