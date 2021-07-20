NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening, and before the game, the Bucks put a photo on Twitter of Antetokounmpo's pre-game outfit.

The Tweet from the Bucks can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

