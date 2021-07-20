NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'LeBron Hasn't Really Done That, Kevin Durant Hasn't Really Done That' Here's What Chris Broussard Said That Has Twitter Freaking Out

Many fans on Twitter are not in agreement of the take FS1's Chris Broussard had on First Things First.

On Monday on FS1's First Things First, Chris Broussard talked about the potential of Giannis Antetokounmpo winning an NBA Championship without a superteam.

The video can be watched in a Tweet below from the First Thing's First Twitter account with a quote from what Broussard said in the Tweet.

Twitter is not in agreement with Broussard's assertion about LeBron James not winning without a superteam.

The Bucks are currently up 3-2 in the NBA Finals over the Suns.

Here are Tweets below about the clip.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

