NBA Finals WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices Free Throws During Championship Parade In Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have their championship parade on Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks have their championship parade in Wisconsin on Thursday, and during the parade, Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly practiced his free throws.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the NBA Championship in Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball