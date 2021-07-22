NBA Finals WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices Free Throws During Championship Parade In Milwaukee

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices Free Throws During Championship Parade In Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have their championship parade on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Author:
Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks have their championship parade in Wisconsin on Thursday, and during the parade, Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly practiced his free throws.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the NBA Championship in Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15990041_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay With Green Bay Packers

USATSI_16075776_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers Being An NBA Champion

USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices Free Throws During Championship Parade In Milwaukee

USATSI_16238037_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Nets' Kevin Durant Said About The NBA Finals

USATSI_16195254_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Reacting To Tweet From Lakers' LeBron James After Game 6

USATSI_16429226_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Going NUTS Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Ordering 50 Nuggets At Chick-Fila-A With NBA Finals Trophies

USATSI_16400449_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals: Here's What Vice President Kamala Harris Tweeted About The Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_16429226_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted On Wednesday

USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Congratulate Jrue Holiday And Bucks On NBA Championship