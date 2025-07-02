NBA Insider Slams Pacers for Allowing Myles Turner to Join Rival
The Indiana Pacers lost center Myles Turner in free agency to the Milwaukee Bucks, and an NBA analyst is criticizing the team for letting him walk.
Turner signed a four-year deal with the Bucks, totaling $107 million over the lifetime of the contract. The Pacers were expected to keep Turner after making the NBA Finals, but the Bucks ended up making the move to get the center.
The Bucks went to extreme lengths to get the deal done, waiving superstar guard Damian Lillard to free up enough space.
The Pacers front office likely didn't expect the Bucks to emerge as serious contenders, but they did and got his signature.
In the aftermath of the signing, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said that the Pacers players and coaching staff should be upset about Turner signing with their rivals.
"If I'm an Indiana Pacer right now, I'm absolutely disgusted, I am sick to my stomach. If I'm Tyrese Haliburton, I am breaking things right now. If I'm Rick Carlisle, I'm furious," Windhorst said on ESPN First Take. "They hate the Bucks."
The Pacers could have matched any contract offer because the team owns Turner's bird rights, but the organization faced a massive luxury tax bill.
There were reports before star Tyrese Haliburton got injured that indicated Pacers' ownership was willing to pay the tax to keep the team intact.
Haliburton's injury and the Bucks' desperation to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the front office two curveballs and left them unwilling to deal with Turner's bill.
The Pacers are now left needing a starting center, but they have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth $14 million, in their arsenal.
The center market is bare bones at this point, as Al Horford and Deandre Ayton are the best options on the market.
Indiana could also potentially package one of its players to trade for a young starting center if that is the path they want to go down.
The Pacers won't be contending for a title next season without Haliburton, and the front office may end up signing a free agent like Bol Bol for the upcoming season and waiting until the following offseason to fill the center need.
