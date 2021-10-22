Kyle Kuzma Hits A Tough Shot Against The Pacers That Has The Wizards Crowd Fired Up

    • October 22, 2021
    NBA: Kyle Kuzma Is Already Loved By The Wizards Fans
    NBA: Kyle Kuzma Is Already Loved By The Wizards Fans

    The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in the middle of a game on Friday evening, and Kyle Kuzma hit a shot that got the crowd into it.
    Kyle Kuzma is playing his first home game as a member of the Washington Wizards, after being sent over in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season. 

    The Wizards are playing the Indiana Pacers, and in the first quarter the Wizards fans are already loving what they see from their young forward. 

    In a tweet that is embedded below from Hoop District, Kuzma can be seen knocking down a three-pointer and the crowd gives him a nice ovation. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

