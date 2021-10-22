Kyle Kuzma Hits A Tough Shot Against The Pacers That Has The Wizards Crowd Fired Up

Publish date:
NBA: Kyle Kuzma Is Already Loved By The Wizards Fans
The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in the middle of a game on Friday evening, and Kyle Kuzma hit a shot that got the crowd into it.
Kyle Kuzma is playing his first home game as a member of the Washington Wizards, after being sent over in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season.
The Wizards are playing the Indiana Pacers, and in the first quarter the Wizards fans are already loving what they see from their young forward.
In a tweet that is embedded below from Hoop District, Kuzma can be seen knocking down a three-pointer and the crowd gives him a nice ovation.
