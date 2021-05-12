NBA News: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Made More Money Than Lakers' LeBron James This Year
Forbes named the top-ten earners for athletes, and Dak Prescott comes in ahead of LeBron James.
Being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys has its perks, as Forbes has named Dak Prescott as being on the top-ten earners for athletes worldwide.
Prescott made even more money than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, according to Forbes.
The full list of athletes and their earnings on the year can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below, and not only did Prescott surpass James in the NBA, but also Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, James has been out of action for over a week due to an ankle injury, and announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will miss the game against the Houston Rockets.
More on Prescott being on the list from Forbes can be read here
More on the Lakers can be read here.
