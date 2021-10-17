Former Pacers Players Waived By Pistons

According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons are waiving three players.

The Tweet from Edwards III can be seen embedded below.

Edwards reported that they cut Derrick Walton, Jared Cunningham and Cassius Stanley.

Stanley played the 2019-20 season at Duke, and then was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Walton was a star for Michigan in 2017, and after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, he's had several stints in the NBA.

Edwards III notes that the Pistons G-League is still possible for all three players.

