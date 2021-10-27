Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    NBA News: Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.
    The Indiana Pacers are in Toronto to play the Raptors, and looking to get their second win of the new season. 

    Both teams come into the game with 1-3 records, and both lost their previous game at home. 

    For the game, the Pacers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers have won two out of the last three games against the Raptors. 

