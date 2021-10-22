Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Wizards Announced

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's showdown in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

They will start Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

After losing to the Charlotte Hornets, the Pacers are seeking their first win of the new season.

The Wizards 1-0 after beating the Toronto Raptors.

