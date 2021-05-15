NBA News: Starting Lineups for Suns and Spurs

The Suns and Spurs play on Saturday in San Antonio.

The Phoenix Suns have not made the playoffs in a decade, and in fact, the last time they made the playoffs was when they had Steve Nash running the show.

Enter Chris Paul, a future Hall of Famer and the Suns are right back in the NBA playoffs. Paul came over in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the off-season.

The Suns are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with two games left in their season.

As for the San Antonio Spurs, they dominated the NBA over the last two decades, but the last few years have not been as good without all of the players from the championship runs.

They are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Both the Suns and Spurs square off on Saturday, and their starting lineups can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 10.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

