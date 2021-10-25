Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

Publish date:
NBA News: "There's No Excuses" Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat's Overtime Loss
The Miami Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, and Jimmy Butler spoke to the media after the game.
Jimmy Butler had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists on Saturday night in Indiana against the Pacers but it was not enough as the Pacers beat the Heat 101-92 in overtime.
The Heat were without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, but Tyler Herro did have 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench.
After the game, Butler spoke to reporters.
"There's no excuses," he said post-game. "The game was definitely within reach, we've gotta figure out a way to win.
The full clip of Butler speaking can be seen here.
