Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists on Saturday night in Indiana against the Pacers but it was not enough as the Pacers beat the Heat 101-92 in overtime.

The Heat were without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, but Tyler Herro did have 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench.

After the game, Butler spoke to reporters.

"There's no excuses," he said post-game. "The game was definitely within reach, we've gotta figure out a way to win.

The full clip of Butler speaking can be seen here.

