Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Canada.

Both teams come into the game with unimpressive 1-3 records.

The Raptors have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Raptors are coming off a loss at home to the Chicago Bulls, and the Pacers are coming off a loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks.

