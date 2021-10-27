Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    NBA News: Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers
    The Toronto Raptors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's showdown with the Indiana Pacers.
    The Toronto Raptors will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Canada. 

    Both teams come into the game with unimpressive 1-3 records. 

    The Raptors have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Raptors are coming off a loss at home to the Chicago Bulls, and the Pacers are coming off a loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

