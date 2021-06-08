NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss to Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks got crushed 125-86 in Game 2 by the Nets in Brooklyn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Monday night in Brooklyn, but the Milwaukee Bucks got crushed 125-86 in Game 2 by the Brooklyn Nets.

After the game, the back-to-back MVP spoke to reporters.

"At the end of the day, we've gotta take care of business," Antetokounmpo said post-game.

The full presser can be watched here.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

