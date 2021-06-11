NBA Playoffs Clippers Jazz: FS1's Skip Bayless Says The Clippers Will Put Him in An Earlier Grave

The Los Angeles Clippers fell in Game 2 to the Utah Jazz.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz in Game 2, 117-111, and are now down 2-0 in the second-round series.

On Friday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless responded to the loss on their show Undisputed.

The clip of Bayless can be seen in a post below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

