NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Kevin Durant Late in Nets Bucks Game

Kevin Durant and the Nets are in the fourth quarter in Milwaukee against the Bucks in Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets got off to a terrible start in Game 3 on Thursday against the Bucks but were able to collect themselves and get the game back within reach in the second quarter.

Now, with the score tight late in the game, it's anyone's for the taking.

FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet late in the game saying Kevin Durant should take over the game, and the Tweet from Bayless can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

