NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Kevin Durant Late in Nets Bucks Game
Kevin Durant and the Nets are in the fourth quarter in Milwaukee against the Bucks in Game 3.
The Brooklyn Nets got off to a terrible start in Game 3 on Thursday against the Bucks but were able to collect themselves and get the game back within reach in the second quarter.
Now, with the score tight late in the game, it's anyone's for the taking.
FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet late in the game saying Kevin Durant should take over the game, and the Tweet from Bayless can be seen below.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.