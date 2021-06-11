NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: One Fan Flew 30-Hours To See Trae Young Play on Friday
One fan flew 30-hours to see Trae Young play, per Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta.
One fan flew a long way to see Trae Young play basketball in person on Friday night in Atlanta.
Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta spoke to a fan in the arena who is holding a sign (see Mastrangelo's Tweet below) saying how he flew from Indonesia to see Trae Young play.
The fan told Mastrangelo that the flight was 30-hours.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.