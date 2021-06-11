NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: One Fan Flew 30-Hours To See Trae Young Play on Friday

One fan flew 30-hours to see Trae Young play, per Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta.

One fan flew a long way to see Trae Young play basketball in person on Friday night in Atlanta.

Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta spoke to a fan in the arena who is holding a sign (see Mastrangelo's Tweet below) saying how he flew from Indonesia to see Trae Young play.

The fan told Mastrangelo that the flight was 30-hours.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

