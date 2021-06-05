NBA Playoffs: You Won't Believe What Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Averaged Against The Nets This Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged mind boggling numbers against the Nets this season.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will battle it out in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The two teams played three times in the regular season, with the Bucks going 2-1 in those games.

According to StatMuse, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 39.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in those three contests.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

