Overtime Thriller In Heat-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers finally got one to go their way.

After starting the season with back-to-back losses by one-point, they were able to come away with an overtime victory over the Miami Heat 102-91 on Saturday evening at home.

"Tonight was the kind of game that we envisioned for this team on a regular basis with sticky, physical defense and playing with real attitude," Rick Carlisle said post-game.

The Pacers had been playing their third game in four nights, and had just played an overtime game against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Friday evening the night before.

Yet, they were able to hold on in overtime and hold a good Heat team to just 91-points.

Malcolm Brogdon had an impressive 18 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the game.

"They're a strong team and they're gonna try and compete for a championship this year and we handled them in our arena," Brogdon said post-game. "We can do that against them. We can do that against anybody."

The Pacers will get a well deserved day of rest on Sunday before they have to go up against the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Over on the Heat side, they were without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, who is their starting point guard.

Tyler Herro had a team-high 30 points and also grabbed ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat's best player Jimmy Butler 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Heat fall to 1-1 after beating the Bucks in their first game and losing to the Paces on Saturday.