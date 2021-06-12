NBA Report: Lakers Reportedly Interested In Pacers' T.J. McConnell?
Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reports that the Lakers will look at T.J. McConnell.
The Indiana Pacers got a great season out of point guard T.J. McConnell who averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
McConnell now enters free agency after the excellent season as a critical player for the Pacers.
According to Evan Massey of NBA, Analysis Network, the Lakers will take a look at McConnell.
Massey Tweeted the report on Friday about the Lakers being expected to look at McConnell, and his post can be seen embedded below.
