Here's What Sumner Posted To Instagram After Being Traded From The Pacers

    • October 10, 2021
    NBA Trade News: Check Out What This Player Wrote On Instagram After Being Traded To The Brooklyn Nets
    Edmond Sumner was traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week.
    Edmond Sumner was traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week, and after the trade he posted photos with a long caption to his Instagram page. 

    A screenshot of the caption he put on is post next to his photos (his Instagram is private, so the actual post cannot be embedded) can be seen captured below. 

    Screenshot captured from Edmond Sumner's Instagram post. 

    Screenshot captured from Edmond Sumner's Instagram post. 

    The caption said: "Thank you @pacers for making my dream come true. That moment in life I’ll never forget. Last 5 years have been great here. The fans here are amazing. The amount of love I’ve been getting keeps the smile wide. I’ve grown so much on and off the court because of the Pacers and Indy, which makes this a bittersweet moment. But it’s God’s plan. Chin up always I been beat the odds 🙏🏾 been through too much to let any of it keep me down. Ready for the next chapter 💯🙌🏾"

    Sumner has been in the NBA for four seasons, and all four years have been in Indiana with the Pacers. 

    Last year he averaged a career-high in both points (7.5 PPG) and rebounds (1.8 RPG).

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the trade on Tuesday, and he also added to his report (see Tweet below) that the Nets will waive Sumner who is out for the season with an Achilles injury. 

    The official announcement from the Pacers about the trade can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account on Wednesday. 

