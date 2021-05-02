Nets' Blake Griffin Has a Massive Dunk off a Kevin Durant Miss in Bucks Game

Earlier this year, Blake Griffin had a long streak that lasted for over a season without dunking the ball. The forward who was the 2009 number one overall pick out of Oklahoma is always someone who could throw down a massive dunk.

The old Griffin appeared on Sunday evening against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Griffin got the rebound off of a Kevin Durant miss and slammed it back home.

The video of Griffin's dunk can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.