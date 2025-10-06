New Pacers Signing Revealed He Was Retired Before Indiana Called
The Indiana Pacers have signed several players before training camp to give the roster some competition. One of the players they signed last week is Indianapolis native Kyle Guy.
The 6-foot-1 shooting guard was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, and is expected to play with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the newly rebranded Noblesville Boom.
It's a notable signing because Guy hasn't played in an NBA game in three years.
Guy also wasn't expecting to be getting a call from an NBA team. In fact, Guy was effectively retired when the Pacers gave him this contract offer.
Kyle Guy Was Retired From Playing Basketball Before the Pacers Called Him
Before the Pacers came calling, Guy had started his coaching journey with the University of Nevada. He had decided that his playing days were behind him, and he had moved on.
After he had a three-on-three event go viral, the Pacers gave him a call. As Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star notes, it's an unusual path for Guy to return to playing the game of basketball.
Guy is a former Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana. He played at Lawrence Central before moving on to Virginia, where he won a national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four in 2019.
The Pacers have been aware of Guy's talent for a while. He's a shooting guard who can get hot from deep, but he does struggle with consistency a little bit.
Kyle Guy Likely Won't Play Beyond This Year for the Pacers
It's highly unlikely that Guy sees any time with the Pacers this season. It's more likely that he plays in Noblesville with the Boom instead of playing for the Pacers in the NBA.
Guy is going to work very hard to give himself the best chance to see some playing time. He's all in on this opportunity now that he's been given the chance to keep his playing career alive.
In his NBA career, Guy has averaged 3.1 points, one rebound, and 0.9 assists per game across 53 contests for the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. Guy is shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
