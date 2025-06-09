New Report Doubles Down on Pacers Competition to Keep Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have arguably endured their best season in franchise history. For the second time in their existence, they are in the NBA Finals.
The Pacers have a real shot at coming home with the title. However, whether that happens or not, they'll have a ton on their plate this summer, including whether or not they’ll be able to retain their star center, Myles Turner.
Turner is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while the Pacers would love to keep him, they’ll have some stiff competition. One of the many teams that will have their eye on Turner is the Pacers' divisional rival, the Detroit Pistons. NBA insider Jake Fischer noted how the Pistons will target Turner.
NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to report on the Pistons' desire to try to sign Turner.
“Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man and, according to sources, is likewise said to hold interest in Indiana's Myles Turner," Stein writes. "Turner, meanwhile, is widely expected to re-sign with the only team he has ever known after his contributions to Indiana's second successive trip to the Eastern Conference finals in his 10th season as a Pacer,” wrote Stein.
The 6-foot-11 big man out of Texas turned in a strong campaign for Indiana. Over 72 games during the regular season, he averaged 15.6 points while shooting .481 from the field, .396 from deep, and .773 at the line. He also chipped in 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game—steady production across the board.
As for the playoffs, Turner has come up huge for the team, which is one of the reasons why they are one of the final two teams standing. In 17 playoff games (prior to Game 2), Turner is averaging 15.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pistons would like to have a player like Turner on their side as they seek a big who can stretch the floor. The Pacers, on the other hand, may do all they can to retain their longest tenured player.
