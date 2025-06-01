Surprising East Rival Expected to Pursue Pacers' Myles Turner: Report
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner could be poached by an Eastern Conference contender this summer, according to a new report.
Turner has proven himself to be a critical contributor for another deep playoff run with Indiana this spring. He is very much a modern center, capable of protecting players both along the perimeter and at the rim, and a solid jump shooter.
That said, the 6-foot-11 Texas product has had some stinkers in the postseason.
In a blowout 111-94 Game 5 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, Turner scored just five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from deep), blocked three shots, and dished out two dimes in 24 minutes, while recording four turnovers and three fouls.
Still, Turner — who has twice led the league in blocks — seems to be in line for a major raise when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.
According to The Stein Line's Marc Stein (via Substack), the Detroit Pistons could be in the running to sign Turner and upgrade their frontcourt.
"Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man and, according to sources, is likewise said to hold interest in Indiana's Myles Turner," Stein writes. "Turner, meanwhile, is widely expected to re-sign with the only team he has ever known after his contributions to Indiana's second successive trip to the Eastern Conference finals in his 10th season as a Pacer."
Across 72 healthy contests with Indiana this regular season, he logged averages of 15.6 points on .481/.396/.773 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per bout.
"It's possible that, on paper, Turner could emerge as this summer's most sought-after unrestricted free agent," Stein speculates. "Yet the Pacers have been insistent behind the scenes — amid no shortage of naysaying around the league — that they are prepared to pay some luxury tax for the first time since 2005 to keep the core of their surprising team together."
Indiana has been infamously frugal of the years.
But with majority owner Herb Simon a few months shy of his 91st birthday, it seems that the club may become more amenable to paying into the tax going forward, around its exciting core led by two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam.
