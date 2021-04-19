Nikola Jokic, James Harden Front Runners to Win MVP Award

Nikola Jokic and James Harden are the two front-runners for MVP, according to the Basketball Reference 2020-21 NBA MVP Award Tracker.

Harden has already won an MVP, while Jokic has yet to win one. Other players that appear on the list are Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Luka Donicic and Damian Lillard.

On the season, the center from Serbia is averaging an outstanding 26.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. While Harden who was traded from the Rockets to the Nets in the beginning of the season is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.

The cards are in the Joker's favor to win his first MVP award, if it isn't Harden since James and other superstars have missed many games this season due to injury.

Back-to-back MVP award winner Antetokounmpo is third on the list and still has a serious chance of winning three MVPs in a row.

Jokic and the Nuggets are 36-20 and sit as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.