Three Indiana Pacers Bright Spots This Season

The Indiana Pacers have had arguably the worst season imaginable as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. However, there have been a few players that have sparked optimism for the future in Indianapolis.

Some members of the Indiana Pacers on SI staff explained who they felt was the brightest spot for the Pacers with a month left to go in the season.

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While there have been good moments from Jay Huff and Micah Potter and a couple of encouraging stretches from Jarace Walker -- whose career had been careening the wrong way -- the only answer is Pascal Siakam.

Not because you didn't know what were getting. But his professionalism and consistency during a lost season will pay dividends as the Pacers transition to something much more positive. He showed you who he still is. — Ethan J. Skolnick

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard dribbles the ball while Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Siakam has been the best player for the Pacers this season and that is really not debatable. Though the bright spot that I want point out is someone that has been Andrew Nembhard. He has increased his scoring by about 70 percent increasing from 10 to 17 points per game and his efficiency has just barely dipped.

He also has increased his assist to over 7 per game while keeping his turnovers at 2.5 per game. Nembhard is used to getting praise for his work in the playoffs but he seems to have taken another step and truly should be relied on to be one of the Pacers best players for years to come. — Major Passons

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac in the first half against the Phoenix Suns. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The most optimism the Pacers have felt all season long is when the team traded for Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. Although the Pacers had to give up a protected 2026 first-round pick in order to acquire him, it gives Indiana the Myles Turner replacement it has needed all season long.

While Jay Huff has been serviceable for the Pacers, he is not going to be able to hold the position down if the Pacers want to return to the top of the Eastern Conference next season. Adding a player like Zubac does put the Pacers back in the conversation, and it's definitely something to look forward to for Indiana for next season and beyond. — Jeremy Brener

Pacers are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.