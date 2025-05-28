Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Receives Unfortunate Injury Update Ahead of Crucial Game 5
The Indiana Pacers have a chance to close out the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday as they head back ot New York to take on the Knicks.
While that is the case, they could be without their key guard, Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith landed on the injury report ahead of Game 5 due to his ankle injury and is listed as questionable.
The Pacers have a chance to close out the series and head to their first NBA Finals in 25 years.
