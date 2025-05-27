Pacers Could be Giannis Antetokounmpo Destination for One Big Reason
The Indiana Pacers don't have a history of signing many free agents. For most of their history, they have had to improve the team by the draft and by making trades.
That's how most of his current team is built. The Pacers traded for both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam and then re-signed them to max contracts to keep them in Indy.
None of the current players who see playing time were outright free agent signings. All of them were either drafted or traded for, which shows how good of a job the front office has done.
That way of building the team might be in the past. With the fact that the Pacers have made the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two years, they could become a free agent destination.
In fact, ESPN's Shams Charania believes that the Pacers have become a destination for free agents and other great players.
He believes that the Pacers are a destination now because of what Tyrese Haliburton has turned into. He is a pass-first point guard who does a great job of finding open teammates.
Haliburton has done a fantastic job of becoming one of the best point guards in the NBA. He was one of the primary reasons why Pascal Siakam wanted to re-sign in Indiana.
Are they enough of a destination to warrant Giannis Antetokounmpo to head to Indiana? Would he possibly want to be traded in the division to team up with Haliburton and Siakam?
It seems unlikely that the Pacers would put together a package attractive enough to bring Antetokounmpo to Indy. They already have a team that his good enough to make the NBA Finals.
Antetokounmpo might love playing with a point guard who can put him in the best possible spots to be successful, though. He could play center if the Pacers decide that they don't want to pay Myles Turner.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
