Pacers Accomplish Wild Feat Following Upset Win Over Celtics
After surprisingly making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Indiana Pacers have had a decidedly unimpressive season so far this year.
This was seemingly confirmed when the Pacers were absolutely destroyed by the Boston Celtics 142-105 on December 27. Needless to say, basketball fans thought that their rematch on December 29 would have the same results.
Boy were they wrong.
The Pacers came to play and wound up beating the Celtics 123-114, largely because of an excellent performance from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who recorded 31 points, seven assists, six total rebounds, and one steal.
This marks a huge turning point for the Pacers as an organization and Haliburton, who has had a disappointing season compared to last year. However, it also marks an impressive feat that no other team has accomplished this season.
By defeating Boston this past Sunday, Indiana is officially the only team to beat Boston twice this year, having previously beaten them on October 30 in overtime, 135-132.
This marks two of only nine games that the Celtics have lost this season. The only other teams they've lost to that they have played multiple times are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. Every other team that they have faced multiple times has been a sweep.
This certainly establishes the Pacers as an elite team in the Eastern Conference that could quickly develop into one of the msot dangerous teams in the league.
Right now, Indiana has a 16-17 record that puts them at the No. 8 position in the Eastern Conference directly behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, who are both 16-14.
This win could prove to be a turning point for the Pacers. And given the strength of their schedule in the near future, they're going to need all the help they can get.
Not only does Indiana face Milwaukee and Miami in their next two games but they also have matchups against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and back-to-back games against the Cavaliers in the near future.
Needless to say, the Pacers have a tough road ahead of themselves if they want to make a major impact in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. However, if Haliburton and other players continue to step up, there is a solid chance we can see a repeat of last season's success.
