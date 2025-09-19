All Pacers

Pacers Already Building Elite Chemistry with Training Camp Looming

The Indiana Pacers are already working on keeping their chemistry high.

Ryan Stano

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers made the NBA Finals last year thanks to their chemistry. They were severely underrated in terms of talent until the very end of the season.

They were a group that was allowed to grow together for the last three years. Those years of building chemistry allowed them to play a style of basketball that almost no one else could stop.

Without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup this season, the Pacers are going to have to have their chemistry at an even higher level. They are already working on achieving that.

The Indiana Pacers Have Already Started Working on Their Chemistry

Indiana is already getting some players into the facility for some workouts prior to training camp starting. The best part is that it's a lot of the bench guys who are working towards earning better roles.

Players like T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Johnny Furphy were spotted at the facility. All of those players are bench guys who will have their roles increased with Haliburton out of the picture.

Rookie Kam Jones was also spotted there. Jones is looking to earn some time at the point guard spot, fighting Quenton Jackson for the third-string point guard minutes.

It's good to see all of these guys at the facility already. The Pacers fell just two quarters short of a title last year, and that has made them hungry to finish the job, even if their best player is hurt.

The Indiana Pacers Will Have to Lean on Chemistry to Make The Playoffs This Season

Indiana will now have to rely on their chemistry even more with Haliburton and Myles Turner gone. That chemistry clearly served them well because no one expected them to go on the run that they did.

If the Pacers can keep playing at a faster style of play on the offensive end of the court, they should still be in a position to make the playoffs. That's why these guys getting some work in together is so crucial.

All of these guys on the roster expect to be back in the playoffs this season. They once again have a very large chip on their shoulders.

Ryan Stano
