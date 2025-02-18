Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Has Single-Handedly Changed Defensive Approach This Season
The Indiana Pacers knew they had to improve their defense in the offseason. After last season's success, it was clear that the defense needed work.
Rick Carlisle knew his team didn't need to be elite on defense in order to be a contender, they just had to be average. Andrew Nembhard is a big part of what they do defensively.
Because Tyrese Haliburton is such a horrible defender, Nembhard has a tough job. He has to be the good defender in the backcourt and make up for Haliburton's mistakes.
Nembhard has to guard the opposing team's best guard. When Aaron Nesmith got hurt to start the year, he was tasked to guard the opposing team's best player period.
Read more: NBA Insider Considers Pacers Major Threat to Celtics Chances to Repeat
Now that Nesmith is back, Nembhard's defensive load isn't as great. Still, he is looked at as one of the best defenders the Pacers had.
Nembhard worked very hard in the offseason to improve his defense after he was cooked by Jalen Brunson in the second round of the playoffs. He knew that he had to get better if the Pacers were going to make a run this year.
When he missed about a month due to knee tendinitis, the Pacers cratered. The defense was worse than it was even last season, which is part of the reason why they started out so poorly.
His defensive approach this year has now changed what the ceiling is for the Pacers. While his offense has suffered in the last five or so games, he still hasn't let that affect his defense.
More Pacers news: Pacers Ranked Surprisingly Low on NBA Franchise Valuations List
The Pacers entered the All-Star break as fourth in the Eastern Conference. They needed the break in a bad way because they were limping in.
They need Haliburton to be a lot better offensively. They need Myles Turner back even more than that. Once he was lost, the Pacers' defense cratered in a massive way.
It's clear that Turner and Nembhard are the two defensive lynchpins on this team. They have to be healthy and playing well in order for the Pacers to repeat the deep playoff run they made last season.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Legend Jalen Rose Offers Advice to Current Team About Reaching Title Goals
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reacts to Controversial New All-Star Game Format
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.