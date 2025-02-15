Pacers Ranked Surprisingly Low on NBA Franchise Valuations List
The Indiana Pacers are one of the few organizations in the NBA who are competitive almost every year. Instead of toiling around in the lottery every year, they usually are competing for a playoff spot.
In fact, the Pacers are one of the few franchises to never have the number one pick. That's because they are hardly bad enough to even be in the lottery.
Indiana showed that last season when they were able to make the Eastern Conference Finals when no one expected them to come anywhere close to getting that far.
Despite the relative success of the franchise over the years, they still have made the NBA Finals just one time. They are one of the organizations that have never won an NBA title.
While the Pacers were a dynasty in the ABA, since moving to the NBA, they have had no titles. That has had a big effect on their valuation as an organization.
According to CNBC, the Pacers are one of the five least valuable franchises in the NBA. They are ranked 26th in the NBA in terms of value, only amassing $3.4 billion of value.
Indiana is surprisingly low on this list, even though they have never won an NBA championship. Fans would have thought that they would be ahead of franchises such as the Jazz, Magic, and Trail Blazers.
Instead, they are only ahead of the Hornets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies. All of those franchises were expansion franchises that came about 20 years after the Pacers were brought into the NBA during the ABA/NBA merger.
If the Pacers want to increase what they are worth, they need to pick up an NBA title or two. They hope they might be able to do that this year.
At the All-Star break, the Pacers sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They would have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs if this were to hold.
If Tyrese Haliburton can start playing like he did to start last season, the team has a much better chance to make a deep run.
