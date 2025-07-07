All Pacers

Pacers Announce Signing of Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Bolster Front Court

Nelson Espinal

Oct 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers formally announced the addition of free agent center James Wiseman.

Wiseman was on the Pacers last season before he tore his Achilles and ended up getting traded to the Toronto Rapers — where he was waived.

NBA reporter Tony East provided details on the nature of Wiseman's new deal:

"Per league sources, the Pacers will be signing James Wiseman to a two-year minimum contract with a team option on the second season. Similar structure as last year with partial guarantees," East wrote in a post on X.

Wise sustained his injury back in October, meaning he should return at some point in the upcoming season.

After the departure of former Pacers center Myles Turner in free agency, Wiseman should get a path to consistent playing time in the rotation.

The current rotation includes Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson, and Jay Huff. If he gets healthy and continues to develop, Wiseman should beat out Bradley as the team's third center and could rival Jackson for the backup role.

Huff, who the Pacers just traded for, is penciled in as the starter and fits the team's style of play perfectly, making him a hard player for Wiseman to get playing time over.

The Pacers are facing a season without major title hopes since star Tyrese Haliburton is out injured, which should allow players like Wiseman to get extended running time on the team.

Indiana needs to figure out their long-term solutions at the center position with Turner off the roster, and Wiseman will get the chance to establish himself in Indiana.

Pacers' Final Contract Offer to Myles Turner Revealed by Insider

Nelson Espinal
