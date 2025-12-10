Indiana Pacers could trade for player to help Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers are a team to watch in the next couple of weeks as the trade market takes shape in the NBA.

The Pacers are in a unique position as one of the worst teams in the league because they are not like any traditional tanking team. The Pacers could also be looking for players that could boost their team for the 2026-27 season, including Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Pacers may have interest in Gafford moving forward.

"Indiana is expected to shop the in-season trade market for big men and likewise believed to hold interest in Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential pick-and-roll lob threat before Tyrese Haliburton's return from an Achilles tear next season," Fischer wrote.

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford controls the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pacers could trade for Daniel Gafford

It seemed like the Mavs could look to trade Gafford because they have several big men in their rotation. Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington are all players getting more minutes than Gafford at the center position.

Gafford, 27, is averaging just 8.9 points per game so far this season, his lowest mark since his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls. Gafford has only played in 15 of the team's 25 contests so far this season as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

Gafford's injury history is the biggest reason why the Pacers shouldn't trade for him. However, any center that plays a high amount of minutes in the league is susceptible to injuries, so it may not be the largest red flag in the world.

Ultimately, the Pacers have to try and figure out how to re-tool their roster after making it all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season. Having Tyrese Haliburton will help, but he needs the right playmakers around him to contend in an Eastern Conference that has several teams looking to compete for a top spot.

In the meantime, the Pacers are back in action on Friday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

