Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Secures Ridiculous Stat Despite Recent Loss
The Indiana Pacers have had a rough start to the 2024 NBA season.
After an impressive postseason performance last year, the Pacers are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a losing record.
This was most recently capped by a close 94-90 loss to the Orlando Magic that featured uninspiring performances from Tyrese Haliburton Myles Turner, and Ben Sheppard.
However, there was a silver lining. Forward Bennedict Mathurin.
In the game against the Magic, Mathurin put up 23 points while also recording 12 total rebounds and a steal.
This was not only the only double-double on the team, but it was also Mathurin's third double-double of the season so far.
Mathurin's first double-double came in a victory against the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA Champions. He put up 30 points and 11 total rebounds as well as four assists.
The second double-double was also against the Magic on Nov. 6 where Mathurin recorded 20 points, 11 total rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Mathurin has been a highlight for the Pacers in what has otherwise been a disappointing start to the season. He is currently averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
The only player who is outscoring him is power forward Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 20.5 points per game as well as 6.5 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Compare this to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is only averaging 16 points per game and 8.5 assists per game. While this is impressive, it's nothing compared to last season when he averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game and was named an NBA All-Star.
Needless to say, this looks like it's about to be a breakout season for Mathurin.
Mathurin first garnered attention in his freshman year with Arizona where he averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across 26 games. However, he would only get more impressive in his sophomore year.
In his second NCAA season, Mathurin averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, and one steal per game across 37 games. He led Arizona to victory in the 2022 PAc-12 Conference men's basketball tournament.
Mathurin was named Pac-12 tournament Most Outstanding Player as well as first-team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Mathurin then declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Pacers.
