Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands All Star From East Rival
The Indiana Pacers have battled back from a very poor start to the new NBA season. Indiana holds a record of 15-17 for the year and has played much better of late.
Despite them dropping their last two contests, the Pacers have worked themselves back into the thick of the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has worked hard to get back to form and it could see them be much more active ahead of the NBA trade deadline next year.
A new trade scenario below has the Pacers making a big splash to land a former All-Star big. The deal would be between the Pacers, rival Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards.
The one area that the Pacers lack in is within the frontcourt. Indiana has seen multiple injuries take place to big men this season so the front office will need to address these issues.
The team has already traded for Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat but they can still do more. Myles Turner leads the charge for Indiana but pairing him with another big could be beneficial.
Here is what a deal could look like:
Pacers receive: Center Brook Lopez and a 2031 second-round draft pick from the Bucks
Bucks receive: Center Jonas Valanciunas and forward Aaron Nesmith
Wizards receive: Forward Jarace Walker, center James Wiseman, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Pacers, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Pacers
Losing Nesmith would be tough but he has been hurt all season. Indiana's defense has been fine without him, especially in recent weeks as the team has started to play much better.
Landing a player like Lopez could massively help the Pacers chances in the postseason this year. Lopez creates floor spacing for the Indiana offense and can still be a good defender in the painted area.
Putting him alongside Turner would give this Pacers team a twin-towers look, something that could be a nightmare matchup for opposing teams. Additionally, Lopez is a free agent at the end of the season so Indiana would be provided some cap relief within this deal.
Indiana needs to address the frontcourt situation and while losing Nesmith would be rough, it could be worth it. This team reached the conference finals a year ago and this move would signal them going all-in on this season.
