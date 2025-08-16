Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Expects ‘Full Recovery’ for Tyrese Haliburton
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to sit out the entire 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon, suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals this past June.
The 6-foot-5 pro, 25, has been attacking his rehab. An Achilles tear can be career-altering, yes, but in the modern league, head coach Rick Carlisle believes that Haliburton may be able to recapture his All-Star form upon returning.
More news: Pacers Star Already Borderline Hall of Famer, Expert Claims
During a new conversation with 107. FM Indiana The Fan's "Morning Show" this week, Carlisle told hosts James Boyd, Kevin Bowen, and Jeff Rickard that he was optimistic Haliburton would recuperate fully for 2026-27.
"I don't know, this is all going by fast. It's been, maybe a month-and-a-half already, maybe a little more than that and this thing's gonna fly by. This season coming up is gonna fly by. Time is flying by, and before you know it he'll be back. Things are so cutting edge now [in] the medical world that these guys now don't just recover from this kind of injury, they make a full recovery."
"And so we're seeing it with Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman," Carlisle said. "Those guys are busting their butts during their entire rehab."
Jackson and Wiseman both tore their own Achilles tendons just a few games into the season, prompting Indiana to trade for Thomas Bryant and, when Bryant proved inconsistent, bring in Tony Bradley late into the season. Now, that duo will be joined by Jay Huff as the Pacers' three-headed monster at center.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Blocked All News During Finals Run — Except One Topic
In 73 healthy regular season games last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points while slashing .473/.388/.851, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
The talk of the team's offseason has been starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard's transition to Haliburton's starting point guard role. Nembhard is a better defender than Haliburton, but not nearly the facilitator.
Another Pacer Could Step Up This Season
But Aaron Nesmith, Indiana's other 3-and-D starting win during the club's charmed playoff run this spring and summer, has gotten little shine. His prolific long range sniping could prove to be a critical component to the Pacers' season, especially in lieu of Haliburton's distribution acumen.
Nembhard, new starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, Nesmith, and three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam will do what they can to hold it down for Indiana in Haliburton's absence this year. Carlisle has yet to make a determination on which center between Jackson, Wiseman and Huff will start in the stead of departed 3-and-D five Myles Turner.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.