Ivica Zubac to Miss Remainder of the Season for the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been hit by the injury bug once again, this time losing one of their most important recent additions.

According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, newly acquired center Ivica Zubac will miss the remainder of the season with a broken rib.

Zubac suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was seen speaking with media postgame while holding an ice pack to his side, per Dopirak.

Injury Details and Tough Timing

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) holds the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Initially, Zubac exited the game after taking an inadvertent elbow from Portland center Donovan Clingan, with the team diagnosing him with a head contusion. He was listed as questionable to return, and head coach Rick Carlisle did not have an update on his condition following the game.

Further evaluation revealed the more serious injury, a broken rib, bringing an abrupt end to his season.

The timing adds another layer of frustration. Zubac had just delivered his best performance as a Pacer, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block. The performance came on his 29th birthday, making for a memorable, but unfortunate night.

Opportunities for Jay Huff and Micah Potter

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With Ivica Zubac sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Pacers once again have an opportunity to evaluate their depth at center.

Jay Huff and Micah Potter are expected to see increased minutes down the stretch, though Potter’s availability remains uncertain. He is currently dealing with a strained right triceps, which could leave Huff as the only true active big man as Indiana travels to San Antonio to face the Spurs.

If Potter misses extended time, Jalen Slawson could also factor into the rotation at center. Slawson spent significant time playing the position with the Noblesville Boom and may be called upon to fill that role as the Pacers navigate their current frontcourt injuries.

A Limited, but Intriguing Sample Size

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) dribbles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In five games with Indiana, Zubac averaged:

11.6 points

7.2 rebounds

1.8 assists

0.8 blocks

0.4 steals

He shot 47.2% from the field (which would be a career low) on 10.6 attempts per game and converted 80% of his free throws, though on just 2.0 attempts per game.

Evaluating his fit in such a small sample is difficult, especially considering the lack of lineup continuity.

Zubac never shared the floor with Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam. He debuted alongside Andrew Nembhard, then briefly played with Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Obi Toppin against New York, before Nembhard missed the final three games of Zubac’s stint.

Questions and Optimism About Fit

Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The inability to see Zubac and Siakam together this season leaves a key question unanswered. Their pairing carries intrigue, but also raises spacing concerns, given Zubac’s limited range as a shooter.

Zubac has hinted at expanding his game beyond the arc, but in his five games with Indiana, he did not attempt a single three-pointer. While he worked on perimeter shooting in pregame warmups, his mechanics remain a work in progress.

Still, there were encouraging signs in other areas.

In his debut against Phoenix, Nembhard erupted for 23 first-half points, with many of those looks created by Zubac’s screen-setting ability. His physical presence and ability to free ball-handlers stood out immediately.

Looking Ahead

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With his season now over, Zubac’s focus shifts to recovery and preparation.

This offseason will be critical. He’ll need to adapt his conditioning to fit Indiana’s up-tempo style while building chemistry with Haliburton and, potentially, Siakam.

The Pacers invested significant assets to acquire Zubac, viewing him as the long-term solution at center.

For now, the priority is simple: get healthy.

Because when next season begins, expectations will be higher and Zubac will be central to Indiana’s plans moving forward.

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