Pacers Star Already Borderline Hall of Famer, Expert Claims
The Indiana Pacers made the NBA Finals on the strength of their depth this past season. They don't have anyone who would be considered a top-five player in the league, although Tyrese Haliburton is certainly a top-ten guy.
Indiana just has a lot of really good players up and down the roster. The only player who made the All-Star team from that team was Pascal Siakam, and he was arguably their most consistent player.
Siakam has been a steady player for most of his career at this point. One NBA insider believes that he is a borderline Hall of Fame player now.
Justin Termine believes Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has an argument for the Hall of Fame
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Justin Termine believes that Pascal Siakam has a shot at making the Hall of Fame when he decides to hang it up.
"I think he's putting together a borderline Hall of Fame career at this point. I think this is something that would have been solidified had they won the championship where he's probably called the second-best player on Indiana. There's an argument he was the second-best player for Toronto a couple of years ago."
Termine described what parts of his game are great and why he deserves consideration for the Hall of Fame.
"Forget the defense, and obviously, he's a really elite defender, but he's a guy who can score from anywhere on the court...he can knock down the three, he can knock down the midrange jumper, he can get you in the post. He's basically very unpredictable."
Pascal Siakam might need a championship with the Pacers to solidify his legacy
Siakam's unpredictability with his offense is part of the reason why the Pacers are so successful on the offensive end of the court. Rick Carlisle loves to play with randomness, and Siakam is the epitome of that.
If Siakam wants to solidify his legacy as a Hall of Fame player, he likely needs to win a title with the Pacers. If he can win one, he will undoubtedly be in the Hall of Fame.
This past season, Siakam averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
