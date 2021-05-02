All Pacers home
Pacers' Doug McDermott Scored a Career-High Against the Thunder

Doug McDermott scored 31 points on Saturday night.
Doug McDermott matched a career-high 31 points on Saturday night against the Thunder in Oklahoma. By halftime he already had 20 points. 

The 2014 11th overall pick has been having a career year off the bench for the Pacers this season.

On the season, he is averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 38.5% from the three-point range while also shooting over 53% from the field.

He is in his third year with the Pacers after playing for the Bulls, Knicks, Mavericks, and the Thunder, who they beat on Sunday night.

Here are some Tweets about McDermott's night.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.

