Pacers' Doug McDermott Scored a Career-High Against the Thunder

Doug McDermott matched a career-high 31 points on Saturday night against the Thunder in Oklahoma. By halftime he already had 20 points.

The 2014 11th overall pick has been having a career year off the bench for the Pacers this season.

On the season, he is averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 38.5% from the three-point range while also shooting over 53% from the field.

He is in his third year with the Pacers after playing for the Bulls, Knicks, Mavericks, and the Thunder, who they beat on Sunday night.

