Pacers Drafted Standout Guard Right Before Lakers Were Going to Take Him
The Indiana Pacers enjoyed a pretty lowkey great 2022 NBA Draft.
Indiana selected energy-changing swingman Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona with the No. 6 selection in the middle of the lottery, while the team nabbed two-way starting NBA Finals guard Andrew Nembhard at No. 31 out of Gonzaga.
Per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," the Los Angeles Lakers were also eyeing Nembhard — but Indiana enjoyed the benefit of drafting first.
“There is an alternate universe where he’s a Laker," Buha said. "Because one fun fact is that the pick the Lakers used Max Christie on, they were hoping Nembhard was going to slip, but he went 31st to Indiana.”
Los Angeles used the No. 35 pick on Christie, a solid 3-and-D wing out of Michigan State very much in the Nembhard mold — but without his handle or point-of-attack defense.
