Pacers News: NBA Insider Predicts Tyrese Haliburton’s Olympic Future
Tyrese Haliburton got clowned by a lot of people for being one of the two guys who didn't play during the 2024 Gold Medal run in the Olympics. Team USA also didn't play Jayson Tatum.
Both of those players are two of the best players in the league. Coincidentally, both of those players would go on to tear their Achilles in the 2025 playoffs. Still, Haliburton clearly used that experience as motivation.
More news: Pacers Announce Signing of Young Forward as Training Camp Nears
Haliburton ended up leading the Pacers to the NBA Finals after being snubbed for playing time. Now, two NBA insiders don't believe he'll just be sitting on the bench when the next Olympics come around.
Two NBA insiders believe Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will start at point guard in the 2028 Olympics
While speaking on The Ringer's The Zach Lowe Show, both Lowe and Bill Simmons believe Haliburton will be part of Team USA when the Olympics roll around again in 2028 in Los Angeles.
Lowe did not put his team in any specific order, but acknowledged that Haliburton will likely start. Simmons said Haliburton will definitely start and went out of his way to talk about how good he will be.
"Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton as the backcourt. We’re assuming Tyrese Haliburton will come back at 100%. I love both of those guys. Edwards probably will be the face of this team, and then Haliburton as probably the best reliable point guard that we’re going to have in 2028.”
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides Exciting Injury Update: ‘I Feel Like I Do A Million Calf Raises’
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has a bright Olympic future
Haliburton will likely go from being someone who hardly played during the 2024 season to being one of the most important players on the Olympic team in 2028.
By the time 2028 gets here, Haliburton will be fully in his prime. He's already shown that he can be the best player on a team that can win a championship after his run last season.
Assuming Haliburton is able to make a full recovery from his torn Achilles, he will become the next great point guard in the league. That's exactly who Team USA needs to lead them to another Gold Medal.
Last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.