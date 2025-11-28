All Pacers

Pacers Hit With Unfortunate Injury News Amid 3-Game Losing Streak

Alex Kirschenbaum|
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, left, and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, during the first half during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Nate Billings/Pool Photo via Imagn Images | Nate Billings-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers have been hit with unfortunate injury news as they look to end their three-game losing streak against the lowly Washington Wizards, who like Indiana have only won two games all year.

Per Indiana and head coach Rick Carlisle, starting point guard Andrew Nembhard has been sidelined for the tilt due to a right quad contusion.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

