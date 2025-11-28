Pacers Hit With Unfortunate Injury News Amid 3-Game Losing Streak

The Indiana Pacers have been hit with unfortunate injury news as they look to end their three-game losing streak against the lowly Washington Wizards, who like Indiana have only won two games all year.

Per Indiana and head coach Rick Carlisle, starting point guard Andrew Nembhard has been sidelined for the tilt due to a right quad contusion.

Andrew Nembhard (right quad contusion) is out for tonight's game against the Wizards, per Coach Carlisle. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 28, 2025

